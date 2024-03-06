Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.90. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,240,782 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

