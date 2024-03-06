Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Acquires A$129,674.18 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Foggo bought 183,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$129,674.18 ($84,204.01).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

Plenti Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 64.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,733.49.

Plenti Group Company Profile

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

