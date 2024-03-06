Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

Neuronetics Stock Up 15.4 %

STIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $29,390.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,829.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,619 shares of company stock valued at $574,825 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 229.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

