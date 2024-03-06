Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $104,362.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,481,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,174.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,729 shares of company stock valued at $656,151 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

