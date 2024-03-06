Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 19,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,088 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.