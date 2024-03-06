Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PHT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 19,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.57.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
