Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,018. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

