Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,018. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
