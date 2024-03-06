Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of PNE remained flat at C$1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 798,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.51. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

