PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 21,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Natixis purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 147,504 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

