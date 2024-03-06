PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 13,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,535. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
