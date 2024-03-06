PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

