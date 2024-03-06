PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 17,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,119. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

