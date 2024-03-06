PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 12,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.