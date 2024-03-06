PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 45,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,947. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.