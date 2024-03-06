PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 22,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,481. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 12,345 shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,345 shares in the company, valued at $100,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 162,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

