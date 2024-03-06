PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PIMCO Income Strategy Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze purchased 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,241.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,241.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

