PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 114,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

