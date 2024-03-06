PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
PFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 114,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.65.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
