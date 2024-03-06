PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Wednesday. 88,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

