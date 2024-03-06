PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.96 on Wednesday. 100,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,511. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.