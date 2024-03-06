PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 17,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,729. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
