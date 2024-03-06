Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 105,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,355. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.