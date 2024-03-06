Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 124,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,915. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

