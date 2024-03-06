PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.