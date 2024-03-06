PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,771. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 327.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

