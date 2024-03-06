PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 273,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.