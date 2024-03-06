PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 273,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

