PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,473. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

