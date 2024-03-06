PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.20.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.