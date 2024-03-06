PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

