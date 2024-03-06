PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAXS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. 34,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,874. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 64,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

