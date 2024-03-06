Peter Egan Acquires 65,000 Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Egan bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($113,021.96).

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £568.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.94.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.