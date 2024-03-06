Pepe (PEPE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.25 Billion

Pepe (PEPE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Pepe has traded 157.9% higher against the dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $3.55 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000726 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $3,038,682,652.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

