PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $49,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,372 shares of company stock worth $117,258. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

