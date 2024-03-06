PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.22 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $224.22 million and $64.23 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 224,350,606 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 224,350,606.06. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99906616 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,375,849.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

