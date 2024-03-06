Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$43.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.43. Parkland has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$47.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

