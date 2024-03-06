Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 67,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $14.47.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
