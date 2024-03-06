Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 67,858 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. Creative Planning bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

