Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4367321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

