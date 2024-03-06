Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 657,620 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 403,286 call options.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

PLTR traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,277,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,715,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

