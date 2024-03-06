Owlet (OWLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

