Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,296,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 2,060,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,740.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

