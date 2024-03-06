ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get ORIX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.