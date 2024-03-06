ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of NYSE IX opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $108.65.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
