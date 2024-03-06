Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,305,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 364,680 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

