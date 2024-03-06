Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

About Origin Enterprises

Shares of Origin Enterprises stock traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 52,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

