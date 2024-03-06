Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
