One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 383.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 19,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $444.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

