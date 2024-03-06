ON (NYSE:ONON) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Shares of ONON opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.