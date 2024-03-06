OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.82 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $155.45 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00059764 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006940 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00018409 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003322 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006806 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001366 BTC.
OMG Network Token Profile
OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
