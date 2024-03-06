Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VRP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 103,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,830. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.