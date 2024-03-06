Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.87.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

