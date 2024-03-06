Old North State Trust LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $472.25. 630,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

