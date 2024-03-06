Old North State Trust LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.48.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

