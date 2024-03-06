Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,964,000 after buying an additional 398,957 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.40. 1,616,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

