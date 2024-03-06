Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

